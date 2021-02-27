Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,191 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Exelixis worth $51,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,097 shares of company stock worth $8,786,222 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

EXEL opened at $21.66 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.