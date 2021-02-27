Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.51. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 784,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 173,168 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 341,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

