Financial Review: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) vs. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, indicating that its share price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.47 -$22.00 million N/A N/A JOYY $3.67 billion 2.59 $494.88 million $3.89 30.31

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% JOYY 27.75% 5.46% 4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 0 0 9 0 3.00

JOYY has a consensus target price of $109.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.34%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JOYY beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

