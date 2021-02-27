Financial Survey: Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.42% -10.95% -6.11% Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39%

60.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 21.88 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -359.20 Clarivate $974.34 million 18.00 -$210.98 million $0.35 82.69

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upwork and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89 Clarivate 0 1 5 0 2.83

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Upwork.

Volatility and Risk

Upwork has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Clarivate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

