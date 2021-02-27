FinNexus Reaches Market Cap of $10.17 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FinNexus has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00691614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039348 BTC.

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,023,182 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

