FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 64.4% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 94.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.16 million and approximately $312.63 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038158 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 744,115,048 coins and its circulating supply is 221,061,705 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

