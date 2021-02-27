First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $97.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $399.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.24 million to $422.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $405.13 million, with estimates ranging from $374.38 million to $436.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in First Busey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

