First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report $122.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $122.90 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $496.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $480.95 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $500.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $44.66 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

