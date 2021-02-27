First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $122.90 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $496.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $480.95 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $500.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

