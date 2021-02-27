First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $122.90 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $496.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $480.95 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $500.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.