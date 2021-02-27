First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

