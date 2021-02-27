First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.30 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AGCO by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $8,484,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $131.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,640. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

