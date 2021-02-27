First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Increased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 599.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $8.15 on Friday, reaching $164.75. 1,654,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

