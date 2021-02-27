First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. First Solar updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.05-4.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 3,263,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

