First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

