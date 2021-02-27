First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Momo worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,518 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Momo by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 436,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Momo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 73.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 191,449 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

