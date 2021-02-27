First Trust Advisors LP Buys 17,556 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Ladder Capital worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 114,665 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

