First Trust Advisors LP Buys 22,379 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

