First Trust Advisors LP Buys 26,574 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.