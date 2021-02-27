First Trust Advisors LP Buys 48,817 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $6.62 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

