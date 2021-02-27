First Trust Advisors LP Buys 9,045 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of 51job by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 51job in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JOBS stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

