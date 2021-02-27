First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

