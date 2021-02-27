First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 120,819 NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of NantKwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NantKwest by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NantKwest by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NantKwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NantKwest by 10.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $232,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at $65,843,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $510,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,192,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,718,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

