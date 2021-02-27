First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 78,436 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of MacroGenics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.01 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

