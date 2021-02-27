First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

NYSE LAD opened at $373.95 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,230. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

