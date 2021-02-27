First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 195.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 142.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

