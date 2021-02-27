First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

