First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 98,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

