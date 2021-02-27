First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $90.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,646,840. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.84.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

