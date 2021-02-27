First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $117.90 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.