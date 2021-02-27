First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

