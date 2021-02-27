First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of NMI worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $805,449.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,571.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,194. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.