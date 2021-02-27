First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Heartland Express worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 100.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 283.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

