First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.64 Million Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of The Shyft Group worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

