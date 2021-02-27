First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.68 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 185.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Group worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

