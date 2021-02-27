First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.68 Million Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,696,000 after purchasing an additional 469,386 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.