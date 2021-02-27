First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of BCEI opened at $31.93 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.