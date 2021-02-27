First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.69 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Futu by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $152.79 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

