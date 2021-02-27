First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 144.7% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after buying an additional 3,464,238 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 659,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 544,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 317,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 493.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 289,696 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILAK opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $17.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

