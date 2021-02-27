First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 204.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

