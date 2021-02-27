First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,243 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,953 shares of company stock worth $1,189,794. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.