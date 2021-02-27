First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

PDFS opened at $18.36 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $672.53 million, a PE ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

