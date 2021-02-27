First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 109,435 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 752.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.81 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

