First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 18,616 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

