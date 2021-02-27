First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 3,574 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Willdan Group worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Willdan Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 103,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $43.86 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $529.57 million, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

