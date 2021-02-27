First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 98,691 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 928.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 512,812 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 273.86, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

