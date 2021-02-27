First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of MEDNAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $122,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

