First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 48,776 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $9,670,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 389.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 245,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at $40,239,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,755. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.