First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in CNOOC by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOOC stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. CNOOC Limited has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $144.11.

CEO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

