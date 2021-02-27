First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.77% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter.

LEGR opened at $39.43 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.

