First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $63,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.